Step 1: Understand the nature of the transaction. The company is purchasing office supplies for $500 and paying in cash. This means the company is acquiring an asset (Office Supplies) and reducing another asset (Cash).
Step 2: Recall the accounting equation: Assets = Liabilities + Equity. Since office supplies are an asset and cash is also an asset, this transaction affects only the asset side of the equation.
Step 3: Determine the accounts involved. The accounts affected are 'Office Supplies' (an asset account) and 'Cash' (another asset account).
Step 4: Apply the rules of debits and credits. An increase in an asset account (Office Supplies) is recorded as a debit, while a decrease in an asset account (Cash) is recorded as a credit.
Step 5: Write the journal entry. Debit 'Office Supplies' for $500 to reflect the increase in office supplies, and credit 'Cash' for $500 to reflect the decrease in cash.
