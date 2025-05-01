Debit Wages Expense; Credit Work in Process Inventory
Debit Work in Process Inventory; Credit Wages Payable
Debit Manufacturing Overhead; Credit Cash
Verified step by step guidance
Understand the nature of direct labor costs: Direct labor costs are incurred during the production process and are directly traceable to specific jobs or products. These costs are recorded as part of the Work in Process Inventory, which represents the costs of unfinished goods.
Recognize the correct accounts involved: When direct labor costs are recorded, the Work in Process Inventory account is debited to reflect the increase in production costs, and the Wages Payable account is credited to record the liability owed to employees for their labor.
Analyze why other options are incorrect: For example, 'Debit Finished Goods Inventory; Credit Wages Payable' is incorrect because Finished Goods Inventory is only debited when production is complete, not during the labor process. Similarly, 'Debit Wages Expense; Credit Work in Process Inventory' is incorrect because wages expense is not directly tied to production costs in this context.
Understand the journal entry format: The journal entry for recording direct labor costs should follow the format: Debit Work in Process Inventory (to increase production costs) and Credit Wages Payable (to record the liability).
Apply this understanding to similar scenarios: Whenever direct labor costs are incurred, ensure that they are recorded as part of Work in Process Inventory until the production process is complete, at which point costs are transferred to Finished Goods Inventory.
