Which of the following is NOT true about savings accounts?
A
Withdrawals from savings accounts may be limited by the financial institution.
B
Savings accounts are primarily used for daily transactions and frequent payments.
C
Funds in a savings account are usually insured by government agencies up to a certain limit.
D
Savings accounts typically offer higher interest rates than checking accounts.
Step 1: Understand the purpose of savings accounts. Savings accounts are designed to help individuals save money over time, rather than for daily transactions or frequent payments. This is a key distinction from checking accounts.
Step 2: Review the characteristics of savings accounts. Savings accounts typically offer higher interest rates compared to checking accounts, as they are intended for saving rather than frequent withdrawals.
Step 3: Consider the limitations on withdrawals. Financial institutions may impose restrictions on the number of withdrawals or transfers from savings accounts within a certain period, as part of their policies.
Step 4: Examine the insurance coverage. Funds in savings accounts are usually insured by government agencies, such as the FDIC in the United States, up to a certain limit to protect depositors.
Step 5: Identify the incorrect statement. Based on the characteristics of savings accounts, the statement 'Savings accounts are primarily used for daily transactions and frequent payments' is NOT true, as this describes checking accounts instead.
