Which one of the following questions is a working capital management decision?
A
Should the company acquire a new manufacturing plant?
B
Should the company increase its inventory levels to meet anticipated demand?
C
Should the company change its depreciation method for fixed assets?
D
Should the company issue new shares to raise capital?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of working capital management: Working capital management involves managing the short-term assets and liabilities of a company to ensure it can meet its operational needs and maintain financial stability.
Identify the key components of working capital: These include current assets (e.g., inventory, accounts receivable, cash) and current liabilities (e.g., accounts payable, short-term debt). Decisions related to these components are part of working capital management.
Analyze the options provided in the question: Determine which option directly relates to managing short-term assets or liabilities. For example, increasing inventory levels is a decision about current assets, which is a key aspect of working capital management.
Eliminate options that are not related to working capital management: Decisions about acquiring a manufacturing plant, changing depreciation methods, or issuing new shares are related to long-term investments, accounting policies, or financing decisions, not working capital management.
Conclude that the correct answer is the option that involves increasing inventory levels to meet anticipated demand, as this directly impacts the management of current assets and is a working capital management decision.
