Fixed assets are property and buildings that a firm expects to use for more than:
A
three months
B
one year
C
six months
D
one month
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of fixed assets: Fixed assets are long-term tangible assets that a company uses in its operations to generate income. These assets are not expected to be consumed or converted into cash within a short period.
Identify the time frame associated with fixed assets: Fixed assets are typically expected to be used for more than one year, distinguishing them from current assets, which are expected to be used or converted into cash within one year.
Review the options provided in the problem: The options include 'three months,' 'one year,' 'six months,' and 'one month.' Compare these time frames to the definition of fixed assets.
Eliminate incorrect options: Fixed assets are not classified based on short-term periods like 'one month,' 'three months,' or 'six months,' as these are too brief to meet the criteria for fixed assets.
Select the correct answer: Based on the definition of fixed assets, the correct time frame is 'one year,' as fixed assets are expected to be used for more than one year.
