Activities ranging from development to production to after-sales service are called a(n):
A
General ledger
B
Value chain
C
Trial balance
D
Journal entry
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of a 'Value Chain'. A value chain refers to the full range of activities that businesses engage in to bring a product or service from conception to delivery and beyond, including development, production, marketing, and after-sales service.
Step 2: Review the other options provided in the problem. A 'General Ledger' is a complete record of all financial transactions of a company, a 'Trial Balance' is a summary of all ledger accounts to ensure debits equal credits, and a 'Journal Entry' is a record of a financial transaction in the accounting system.
Step 3: Compare the definition of 'Value Chain' with the activities described in the problem, such as development, production, and after-sales service. These activities align with the concept of a value chain, as they represent the processes that add value to a product or service.
Step 4: Eliminate the incorrect options based on their definitions. The activities described in the problem do not match the purpose or function of a General Ledger, Trial Balance, or Journal Entry.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct answer is 'Value Chain', as it encompasses the range of activities mentioned in the problem.
