Which of the following is a disadvantage of using the unit LIFO (Last-In, First-Out) inventory method?
A
It can result in outdated inventory values on the balance sheet.
B
It always results in the lowest cost of goods sold during periods of rising prices.
C
It is the simplest inventory method to apply.
D
It matches the most recent costs with the earliest revenues.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of LIFO (Last-In, First-Out) inventory method: LIFO assumes that the most recently purchased or produced inventory items are sold first, leaving older inventory items on the balance sheet.
Analyze the disadvantages of LIFO: One key disadvantage is that it can result in outdated inventory values on the balance sheet because older inventory costs remain unsold and are reported as assets.
Evaluate the impact of LIFO during periods of rising prices: LIFO typically results in higher cost of goods sold (COGS) because the most recent, higher-cost inventory is sold first, reducing taxable income but potentially distorting inventory valuation.
Compare LIFO with other inventory methods: Unlike FIFO (First-In, First-Out), which uses older costs for COGS and newer costs for inventory valuation, LIFO can lead to less accurate representation of current inventory values.
Review the options provided in the question: Identify which statement aligns with the disadvantages of LIFO, focusing on outdated inventory values on the balance sheet as the correct answer.
