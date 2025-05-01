Which of the following best explains what happens when currency traders buy on margin?
A
They exchange one currency for another at the spot rate without using any borrowed funds.
B
They purchase currency at the current market price and immediately sell it at a higher price.
C
They invest only in government securities to minimize risk.
D
They borrow funds from a broker to purchase more currency than they could with their own capital.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of buying on margin: Buying on margin involves borrowing funds from a broker to purchase assets, such as currency, allowing traders to leverage their capital and potentially increase their returns.
Analyze the options provided in the problem: Carefully read each option and determine whether it aligns with the concept of buying on margin.
Option 1: 'They exchange one currency for another at the spot rate without using any borrowed funds.' This does not involve borrowing funds, so it does not describe buying on margin.
Option 2: 'They purchase currency at the current market price and immediately sell it at a higher price.' While this describes a trading strategy, it does not specifically involve borrowing funds, so it is not related to buying on margin.
Option 4: 'They borrow funds from a broker to purchase more currency than they could with their own capital.' This directly aligns with the concept of buying on margin, as it involves leveraging borrowed funds to increase purchasing power.
