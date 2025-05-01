Which of the following is the key to designing your investment portfolio?
A
Ignoring your risk tolerance
B
Focusing solely on short-term gains
C
Diversification of assets
D
Investing only in a single security
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of diversification: Diversification involves spreading investments across various asset classes, industries, or geographic regions to reduce risk. This ensures that the performance of one investment does not overly impact the overall portfolio.
Evaluate the importance of risk tolerance: Risk tolerance refers to an investor's ability and willingness to endure fluctuations in the value of their investments. Ignoring risk tolerance can lead to poor investment decisions that do not align with the investor's financial goals or comfort level.
Recognize the drawbacks of focusing solely on short-term gains: While short-term gains can be appealing, they often involve higher risk and may not align with long-term financial objectives. A balanced approach is typically more sustainable.
Understand the risks of investing in a single security: Concentrating investments in one security exposes the portfolio to significant risk if that security performs poorly. Diversification mitigates this risk by spreading investments across multiple securities.
Apply the principle of diversification to portfolio design: When designing an investment portfolio, prioritize diversification by including a mix of asset types (e.g., stocks, bonds, real estate) and considering factors such as risk tolerance, investment goals, and time horizon.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Cost Method Investments with a bite sized video explanation from Brian