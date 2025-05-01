An example of an uninsurable business risk is losses caused by:
A
Natural disasters such as floods
B
Employee theft
C
Fire damage to inventory
D
Changes in government regulations
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of insurable and uninsurable risks: Insurable risks are those that can be covered by insurance policies, typically involving measurable financial loss and predictable probability. Uninsurable risks, on the other hand, are those that cannot be covered due to their unpredictable nature or lack of measurable probability.
Review the examples provided in the problem: Natural disasters such as floods, employee theft, and fire damage to inventory are typically insurable risks because they can be quantified and insurance companies can assess the likelihood of occurrence.
Analyze the example of changes in government regulations: This is considered an uninsurable risk because it is unpredictable, varies widely across industries, and cannot be quantified in terms of probability or financial impact.
Understand why changes in government regulations are uninsurable: Insurance companies cannot predict or control legislative changes, making it impossible to assess the risk or provide coverage for potential losses caused by such changes.
Conclude that changes in government regulations are an example of an uninsurable business risk, as they do not meet the criteria for insurability like predictability and quantifiability.
Watch next
Master Fraud and the Fraud Triangle with a bite sized video explanation from Brian