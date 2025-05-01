Which of the following is an example of poor internal control in an organization?
A
Allowing the same employee to both authorize and record transactions
B
Segregating duties among different employees
C
Requiring two signatures on checks above $10,000
D
Conducting regular independent audits
Understand the concept of internal control: Internal control refers to the processes and procedures implemented by an organization to ensure the accuracy and reliability of financial reporting, safeguard assets, and comply with laws and regulations.
Review the principle of segregation of duties: Segregating duties among employees is a key internal control measure. It ensures that no single employee has control over all aspects of a financial transaction, reducing the risk of fraud or errors.
Analyze the options provided: Evaluate each option to determine whether it aligns with good internal control practices. For example, requiring two signatures on checks above $10,000 and conducting regular independent audits are examples of strong internal controls.
Identify the example of poor internal control: Allowing the same employee to both authorize and record transactions violates the principle of segregation of duties. This creates an opportunity for fraud or errors, as there is no independent verification of the transaction.
Conclude that the correct answer is the option that represents poor internal control: Allowing the same employee to both authorize and record transactions is an example of poor internal control in an organization.
