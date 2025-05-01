Which of the following is NOT an assertion relating to classes of transactions in financial accounting?
A
Occurrence
B
Valuation and Allocation
C
Completeness
D
Accuracy
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of assertions in financial accounting. Assertions are representations made by management regarding the recognition, measurement, presentation, and disclosure of financial information in the financial statements.
Step 2: Focus on assertions related to classes of transactions. These assertions include Occurrence, Completeness, Accuracy, Cutoff, and Classification. They ensure that transactions are recorded properly and reflect the reality of the business operations.
Step 3: Analyze the options provided in the question. 'Occurrence,' 'Completeness,' and 'Accuracy' are all assertions related to classes of transactions. These assertions verify that transactions occurred, are complete, and are recorded accurately.
Step 4: Identify the term 'Valuation and Allocation.' This assertion is not related to classes of transactions but rather to account balances. It ensures that assets, liabilities, and equity are valued correctly and allocated appropriately in the financial statements.
Step 5: Conclude that 'Valuation and Allocation' is the correct answer because it does not pertain to classes of transactions but instead to account balances.
