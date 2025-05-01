Which of the following is a primary reason why financial planners use financial planning models?
A
To record daily business transactions
B
To calculate payroll taxes for employees
C
To prepare tax returns for government agencies
D
To forecast future financial performance and assist in decision-making
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of financial planning models: Financial planning models are tools used to project a company's future financial performance based on various assumptions and scenarios.
Recognize that financial planning models are not designed for routine tasks like recording daily transactions, calculating payroll taxes, or preparing tax returns. These tasks are typically handled by accounting systems or payroll software.
Identify the primary purpose of financial planning models: They are used to forecast future financial performance, such as revenue, expenses, and cash flows, and to assist management in making informed decisions.
Consider how financial planning models help in decision-making: By simulating different scenarios, these models allow businesses to evaluate the potential outcomes of strategic decisions, such as investments, cost-cutting measures, or expansion plans.
Conclude that the correct answer is 'To forecast future financial performance and assist in decision-making,' as this aligns with the primary purpose of financial planning models.
Watch next
Master Types of Accounting: Financial and Managerial with a bite sized video explanation from Brian