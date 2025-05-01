Which of the following best explains how the stockturn rate and markups interact to determine profit in a retail business?
A
A low stockturn rate with high markups always results in higher profit because fewer sales are needed.
B
Only the markup percentage determines profit; stockturn rate has no impact.
C
A high stockturn rate combined with a reasonable markup can increase overall profit by selling more units quickly, even if the markup per unit is lower.
D
Profit is unaffected by the stockturn rate as long as the markup percentage remains constant.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the key terms: Stockturn rate refers to the number of times inventory is sold and replaced over a period, while markup is the percentage added to the cost price to determine the selling price.
Analyze the relationship between stockturn rate and markup: A high stockturn rate means inventory is sold quickly, which can lead to increased overall profit even if the markup per unit is lower, as more units are sold in a given period.
Consider the impact of a low stockturn rate with high markups: While high markups can lead to higher profit per unit, a low stockturn rate may result in fewer sales overall, potentially reducing total profit.
Evaluate the statement that only markup percentage determines profit: This is incorrect because profit is influenced by both the markup percentage and the stockturn rate. Selling more units quickly can compensate for lower markup per unit.
Conclude that the correct explanation is: A high stockturn rate combined with a reasonable markup can increase overall profit by selling more units quickly, even if the markup per unit is lower.
