Which of the following is subtracted from gross sales to calculate net sales on the income statement?
A
Operating expenses
B
Interest expense
C
Cost of goods sold
D
Sales returns and allowances
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of gross sales: Gross sales represent the total revenue generated from sales before any deductions.
Learn about net sales: Net sales are calculated by subtracting specific deductions from gross sales, such as sales returns, allowances, and discounts.
Identify the deductions: Sales returns and allowances are amounts deducted from gross sales to account for returned goods or price adjustments due to defects or other issues.
Clarify why other options are incorrect: Operating expenses, interest expense, and cost of goods sold are not subtracted from gross sales to calculate net sales. These are accounted for in other sections of the income statement.
Apply the formula for net sales: Net Sales = Gross Sales - Sales Returns and Allowances - Discounts (if applicable).
