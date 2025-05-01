Which of the following is NOT a characteristic of an element that makes a good currency?
A
It is difficult to counterfeit
B
It is easily divisible
C
It is durable
D
It is highly reactive with other substances
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the characteristics of a good currency: A good currency should possess certain qualities to ensure its effectiveness in trade and economic transactions.
Review the listed characteristics: Analyze each characteristic provided in the question to determine whether it aligns with the qualities of a good currency.
Evaluate 'It is difficult to counterfeit': This is a key characteristic of a good currency because it ensures trust and prevents fraud.
Evaluate 'It is easily divisible': This is important for facilitating transactions of varying sizes, making the currency practical for everyday use.
Evaluate 'It is durable': Durability ensures that the currency can withstand physical wear and tear over time, maintaining its usability. 'It is highly reactive with other substances' is NOT a characteristic of a good currency because reactivity would compromise its durability and stability.
