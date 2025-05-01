Which of the following statements is NOT typically a concern when reviewing a credit report?
A
The types of accounts opened
B
The presence of late payment history
C
The total amount of outstanding debt
D
The method used to calculate inventory turnover
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context of the question: A credit report is a document that provides information about an individual's credit history, including their borrowing and repayment behavior. It is typically reviewed by lenders to assess creditworthiness.
Identify the typical concerns when reviewing a credit report: These include the types of accounts opened (e.g., credit cards, loans), the presence of late payment history (indicating reliability in repayment), and the total amount of outstanding debt (showing the individual's current financial obligations).
Recognize that the method used to calculate inventory turnover is unrelated to credit reports: Inventory turnover is a financial accounting metric used to measure how efficiently a company sells and replaces its inventory. It is not relevant to personal creditworthiness or the contents of a credit report.
Clarify why the method used to calculate inventory turnover is not a concern: Credit reports focus on personal financial behavior and credit history, while inventory turnover pertains to business operations and inventory management.
Conclude that the correct answer is the method used to calculate inventory turnover, as it does not pertain to the typical concerns of reviewing a credit report.
