In the context of inventory accounting, the actual quantity is the actual direct material or direct labor used to manufacture the:
A
cost of goods available for sale
B
total sales for the year
C
finished goods during a specific period
D
ending inventory only
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of inventory accounting: Inventory accounting involves tracking the costs associated with goods that are manufactured or purchased for resale. It includes direct materials, direct labor, and overhead costs.
Identify the term 'actual quantity': The actual quantity refers to the physical amount of direct materials or direct labor used in the production process during a specific period.
Relate the actual quantity to finished goods: Finished goods are the completed products that are ready for sale. The actual quantity of direct materials and direct labor is used to calculate the cost of manufacturing these finished goods during a specific period.
Clarify the distinction between finished goods and other inventory categories: Finished goods differ from cost of goods available for sale, total sales, and ending inventory. The actual quantity is specifically tied to the production of finished goods, not the broader categories of inventory or sales.
Conclude that the actual quantity is used to determine the cost of finished goods during a specific period, as it directly impacts the manufacturing process and the valuation of completed products.
