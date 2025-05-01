Multiple Choice
Based on the table below, which shows inventory purchases and sales for July, what is the Cost of Goods Sold (COGS) for July under the perpetual inventory system using FIFO?\begin{array}{|c|c|c|}\hline\textbf{Date} & \textbf{Transaction} & \textbf{Units @ Cost} \\\hlineJuly\ 1 & Beginning Inventory & 100\ @\ \$10 \\July\ 5 & Purchase & 50\ @\ \$12 \\July\ 10 & Sale & 80\ \\July\ 20 & Purchase & 70\ @\ \$13 \\July\ 25 & Sale & 90 \\\hline\end{array}What is the cost of goods sold for July?
