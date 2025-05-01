Rosalind Company manufactures baby car seats. Which of the following is a period cost?
A
Direct materials used in production
B
Factory utilities expense
C
Depreciation on manufacturing equipment
D
Sales salaries expense
Understand the concept of period costs: Period costs are expenses that are not directly tied to the production process. These costs are incurred during a specific time period and are typically related to selling, administrative, or general business operations.
Differentiate between product costs and period costs: Product costs include direct materials, direct labor, and manufacturing overhead, which are directly associated with the production of goods. Period costs, on the other hand, are not part of the manufacturing process and are expensed in the period they are incurred.
Analyze each option provided: Direct materials used in production, factory utilities expense, and depreciation on manufacturing equipment are all product costs because they are directly related to the manufacturing process.
Identify the correct period cost: Sales salaries expense is a period cost because it is related to the selling function of the business and not the production of goods.
Conclude that period costs are expensed in the income statement during the period they are incurred, while product costs are included in inventory and expensed as cost of goods sold when the product is sold.
