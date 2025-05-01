Under both the perpetual and periodic inventory systems, when does the cost of inventory become an expense (Cost of Goods Sold) on the income statement?
A
When the inventory is sold
B
When the inventory is purchased
C
At the end of the accounting period, regardless of sales
D
When payment for the inventory is made to the supplier
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of Cost of Goods Sold (COGS): COGS represents the direct costs attributable to the production of goods sold by a company. It includes the cost of materials and labor directly used to create the product.
Recognize the difference between perpetual and periodic inventory systems: In a perpetual inventory system, inventory records are updated continuously as transactions occur. In a periodic inventory system, inventory records are updated at the end of an accounting period.
Identify when inventory becomes an expense: Inventory is initially recorded as an asset on the balance sheet. It becomes an expense (COGS) on the income statement when the inventory is sold, as this reflects the matching principle in accounting, which matches expenses to revenues.
Clarify the incorrect options: Inventory does not become an expense when it is purchased, as it is still considered an asset. It also does not become an expense at the end of the accounting period unless it has been sold. Payment to the supplier does not affect the timing of when inventory becomes an expense.
Conclude that under both inventory systems, the cost of inventory becomes an expense (COGS) on the income statement when the inventory is sold, as this aligns with the revenue recognition principle.
