Which of the following is NOT considered a type of receivable in financial accounting?
A
Interest Receivable
B
Accounts Receivable
C
Accounts Payable
D
Notes Receivable
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of receivables in financial accounting. Receivables are amounts owed to a company by customers or other parties, typically resulting from sales or lending activities. They are considered assets on the balance sheet.
Step 2: Review the types of receivables mentioned in the problem: Interest Receivable, Accounts Receivable, and Notes Receivable. These are all examples of receivables because they represent amounts owed to the company.
Step 3: Analyze the term 'Accounts Payable.' Accounts Payable is a liability, not an asset. It represents amounts the company owes to suppliers or creditors for goods or services received.
Step 4: Compare the terms provided in the problem. Identify that 'Accounts Payable' is fundamentally different from the other options because it is a liability, not a receivable.
Step 5: Conclude that 'Accounts Payable' is NOT considered a type of receivable in financial accounting, as it represents an obligation to pay rather than an amount to be received.
