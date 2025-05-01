Which of the following is an example of a trade receivable?
A
Advances to employees
B
Interest receivable on loans to others
C
Tax refunds due from the government
D
Accounts receivable from customers for goods sold on credit
1
Understand the concept of trade receivables: Trade receivables are amounts owed to a business by its customers for goods or services provided on credit. They arise directly from the company's primary operations, such as selling goods or services.
Analyze the options provided: Each option represents a type of receivable, but only one aligns with the definition of trade receivables. For example, advances to employees are not related to sales activities, interest receivable on loans to others is a financial receivable, and tax refunds due from the government are not connected to customer transactions.
Focus on the correct option: Accounts receivable from customers for goods sold on credit fits the definition of trade receivables because it represents amounts owed by customers for goods or services provided as part of the company's core business operations.
Clarify why other options are incorrect: Advances to employees are classified as other receivables, interest receivable on loans to others is a financial receivable, and tax refunds due from the government are considered non-trade receivables.
Conclude the reasoning: The correct example of a trade receivable is accounts receivable from customers for goods sold on credit, as it directly relates to the company's sales activities and primary operations.
