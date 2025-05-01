Which of the following is derived by subtracting the cost of goods sold (COGS) from net sales?
A
Gross Profit
B
Total Revenue
C
Net Income
D
Operating Income
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of Gross Profit: Gross Profit is a financial metric that represents the difference between net sales and the cost of goods sold (COGS). It measures the profitability of a company's core operations before accounting for other expenses such as operating costs, taxes, and interest.
Identify the formula for Gross Profit: The formula is Gross Profit = Net Sales - Cost of Goods Sold (COGS). This calculation isolates the profit generated from selling goods or services after accounting for the direct costs of production.
Clarify the term 'Net Sales': Net Sales refers to the total revenue generated from sales after deducting returns, allowances, and discounts. It represents the actual income from sales activities.
Explain the term 'Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)': COGS includes all direct costs associated with producing goods or services, such as materials, labor, and manufacturing expenses. It does not include indirect costs like administrative expenses or marketing costs.
Apply the formula to the problem: To determine Gross Profit, subtract the COGS from Net Sales using the formula Gross Profit = Net Sales - COGS. This calculation will yield the Gross Profit, which is the correct answer to the question.
