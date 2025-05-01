Which business activity ensures that the business will have goods to sell?
A
Collecting accounts receivable
B
Purchasing inventory
C
Recording net sales
D
Paying dividends
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context of the question: The question is asking about the business activity that ensures the business will have goods to sell. This relates to the operational cycle of a business, specifically the procurement of goods.
Review the options provided: (1) Collecting accounts receivable, (2) Purchasing inventory, (3) Recording net sales, and (4) Paying dividends. Analyze each option to determine its relevance to ensuring goods are available for sale.
Eliminate irrelevant options: (1) Collecting accounts receivable pertains to cash inflows from customers, not directly related to having goods to sell. (3) Recording net sales is a reporting activity, not a procurement activity. (4) Paying dividends is a distribution of profits to shareholders, unrelated to inventory or goods.
Focus on the correct option: (2) Purchasing inventory is the activity that directly ensures the business will have goods to sell. Inventory purchasing is part of the supply chain process, where businesses acquire goods from suppliers to stock and sell.
Conclude the reasoning: Purchasing inventory is essential for maintaining stock levels, enabling the business to meet customer demand and generate revenue through sales.
Watch next
Master Net Sales:Sales Discounts (Gross Method) with a bite sized video explanation from Brian