Todrick Company is a merchandiser that reported the following amounts for the year: Sales revenue of \$500,000, sales returns and allowances of \$20,000, and sales discounts of \$5,000. What is the company's net sales for the year?
A
$480,000
B
$475,000
C
$485,000
D
$500,000
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of net sales. Net sales is calculated by subtracting sales returns and allowances, as well as sales discounts, from the total sales revenue.
Step 2: Identify the given values from the problem. Sales revenue is $500,000, sales returns and allowances are $20,000, and sales discounts are $5,000.
Step 3: Write the formula for net sales: Net Sales = Sales Revenue - Sales Returns and Allowances - Sales Discounts.
Step 4: Substitute the given values into the formula: Net Sales = 500,000 - 20,000 - 5,000.
Step 5: Perform the subtraction step by step to calculate the net sales. First subtract sales returns and allowances from sales revenue, then subtract sales discounts from the result.
