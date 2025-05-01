Understand the concept of the break-even point: It is the level of sales at which total revenues equal total expenses, meaning there is no profit or loss.
Analyze the options provided in the problem: The correct answer should align with the definition of the break-even point.
Option 1: 'Total revenues equal total expenses' matches the definition of the break-even point, as this is the point where the business neither makes a profit nor incurs a loss.
Option 2: 'Operating expenses are zero' is incorrect because operating expenses are typically present in any business operation, even at the break-even point.
Option 3: 'Net sales exceed total costs' and Option 4: 'Gross profit is maximized' are also incorrect because they describe scenarios beyond the break-even point, where the business is generating profit.
