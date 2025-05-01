Ownership of a life insurance policy may be temporarily transferred with an:
A
reconciliation
B
endorsement
C
assignment
D
amortization
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of 'ownership transfer' in the context of a life insurance policy. Ownership transfer refers to the process where the rights and responsibilities of the policy are temporarily or permanently given to another party.
Review the term 'assignment' in financial accounting and insurance. Assignment is the legal transfer of ownership or rights from one party to another, often used in contracts, including life insurance policies.
Differentiate between the other terms provided: 'reconciliation,' 'endorsement,' and 'amortization.' Reconciliation refers to the process of ensuring two sets of records are in agreement, endorsement is an addition or modification to a policy, and amortization is the gradual reduction of a debt over time.
Recognize that 'assignment' is the correct term because it specifically refers to the temporary or permanent transfer of ownership rights in a life insurance policy.
Apply this understanding to similar scenarios where ownership or rights are transferred, ensuring clarity in distinguishing between assignment and other financial or contractual terms.
Watch next
Master Types of Accounting: Financial and Managerial with a bite sized video explanation from Brian