In the context of types of accounting, a bankruptcy trustee is accountable for:
A
Preparing tax returns for all corporate clients
B
Managing and distributing the assets of the bankrupt entity to creditors
C
Setting accounting standards for the profession
D
Auditing the financial statements of public companies
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of a bankruptcy trustee: A bankruptcy trustee is a person or entity appointed to oversee the bankruptcy process. Their primary responsibility is to manage the assets of the bankrupt entity and ensure fair distribution to creditors.
Eliminate irrelevant options: Preparing tax returns for all corporate clients is not specific to the role of a bankruptcy trustee. This is typically the responsibility of accountants or tax professionals.
Evaluate the option about setting accounting standards: Setting accounting standards is the responsibility of organizations like the Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB) or International Accounting Standards Board (IASB), not a bankruptcy trustee.
Consider the option about auditing financial statements: Auditing financial statements is the role of external auditors, not a bankruptcy trustee.
Conclude with the correct answer: The primary responsibility of a bankruptcy trustee is managing and distributing the assets of the bankrupt entity to creditors, as this aligns with their role in the bankruptcy process.
Watch next
Master Types of Accounting: Financial and Managerial with a bite sized video explanation from Brian