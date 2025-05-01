Which of the following is considered a capital expenditure?
A
Salaries paid to administrative staff
B
Purchase of new machinery for production
C
Purchase of office supplies for daily use
D
Payment of monthly utility bills
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of capital expenditure: Capital expenditures are funds used by a company to acquire, upgrade, or maintain physical assets such as property, buildings, or equipment. These expenditures are typically long-term investments that improve the company's capacity or efficiency.
Analyze each option provided in the problem: Salaries paid to administrative staff, purchase of new machinery for production, purchase of office supplies for daily use, and payment of monthly utility bills.
Determine whether each option qualifies as a capital expenditure: Salaries, office supplies, and utility bills are recurring expenses and are considered operating expenses, not capital expenditures. They do not contribute to acquiring or improving long-term assets.
Focus on the purchase of new machinery for production: This option involves acquiring a physical asset that will be used for production over a long period. It is a long-term investment and fits the definition of a capital expenditure.
Conclude that the purchase of new machinery for production is the correct answer, as it represents a capital expenditure aimed at improving the company's production capacity.
