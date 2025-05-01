Which of the following is NOT typically considered a component of the master budget in accounting?
A
Production budget
B
Cash budget
C
Sales budget
D
Audit budget
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a master budget: A master budget is a comprehensive financial planning document that includes various individual budgets, which together provide a complete picture of an organization's financial activities for a specific period.
Identify the typical components of a master budget: These usually include the sales budget, production budget, direct materials budget, direct labor budget, overhead budget, selling and administrative expense budget, and cash budget. These budgets are interconnected and help in planning and controlling operations.
Analyze the given options: The production budget, cash budget, and sales budget are all integral parts of the master budget. They contribute to forecasting production needs, cash flows, and revenue generation, respectively.
Evaluate the 'Audit budget': An audit budget is not typically part of the master budget. It is related to the planning and allocation of resources for auditing activities, which are more focused on compliance and assurance rather than operational planning.
Conclude that the correct answer is 'Audit budget' because it is not a component of the master budget, which focuses on operational and financial planning rather than auditing activities.
Watch next
Master Types of Accounting: Financial and Managerial with a bite sized video explanation from Brian