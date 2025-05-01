Which of the following is NOT considered to be a purpose of an annuity?
A
To accumulate savings over time with regular payments
B
To insure against the risk of outliving one's assets
C
To record business transactions in the general ledger
D
To provide a steady stream of income during retirement
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of an annuity. An annuity is a financial product designed to provide a series of payments made at regular intervals, often used for retirement planning or savings accumulation.
Step 2: Review the purposes of an annuity. Common purposes include accumulating savings over time with regular payments, insuring against the risk of outliving one's assets, and providing a steady stream of income during retirement.
Step 3: Analyze the options provided in the question. Identify which options align with the typical purposes of an annuity and which do not.
Step 4: Recognize that recording business transactions in the general ledger is a financial accounting activity, not a purpose of an annuity. This option is unrelated to the concept of an annuity.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct answer is the option that does not align with the purposes of an annuity, which is 'To record business transactions in the general ledger.'
