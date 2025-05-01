Which of the following best describes the difference between fixed expenses and variable expenses in the context of budgeting?
Fixed expenses remain constant each period, while variable expenses change depending on activity levels.
Variable expenses are paid annually, while fixed expenses are paid monthly.
Fixed expenses are only incurred when revenue is earned, while variable expenses are always incurred.
Fixed expenses can be eliminated easily, while variable expenses cannot be controlled.
Understand the definitions of fixed expenses and variable expenses: Fixed expenses are costs that remain constant over time, regardless of activity levels (e.g., rent, insurance). Variable expenses, on the other hand, fluctuate based on activity levels or usage (e.g., utilities, raw materials).
Analyze the first option: 'Fixed expenses remain constant each period, while variable expenses change depending on activity levels.' This aligns with the definitions provided above and is a correct description of the difference.
Evaluate the second option: 'Variable expenses are paid annually, while fixed expenses are paid monthly.' This is incorrect because the frequency of payment does not define whether an expense is fixed or variable.
Assess the third option: 'Fixed expenses are only incurred when revenue is earned, while variable expenses are always incurred.' This is incorrect because fixed expenses are incurred regardless of revenue, and variable expenses depend on activity levels, not revenue.
Review the fourth option: 'Fixed expenses can be eliminated easily, while variable expenses cannot be controlled.' This is incorrect because fixed expenses are typically harder to eliminate, and variable expenses can often be controlled by adjusting activity levels.
