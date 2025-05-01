Which of the following best describes the distinction between ethics and business ethics?
A
There is no difference; ethics and business ethics are interchangeable terms.
B
Ethics is only concerned with legal compliance, whereas business ethics focuses on personal values.
C
Ethics refers to general moral principles that guide behavior, while business ethics applies these principles specifically to business situations and decisions.
D
Ethics is a subset of business ethics that deals only with financial reporting.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of ethics: Ethics refers to general moral principles that guide behavior in various aspects of life, including personal, social, and professional contexts.
Understand the concept of business ethics: Business ethics applies these general moral principles specifically to business situations and decisions, focusing on how businesses should act responsibly and ethically in their operations.
Compare the definitions: Ethics is broader and encompasses all aspects of moral behavior, while business ethics is a subset of ethics tailored to the business environment.
Evaluate the options provided in the problem: Analyze each statement to determine which one accurately reflects the distinction between ethics and business ethics.
Select the correct answer: Based on the analysis, the correct answer is the statement that explains ethics as general moral principles and business ethics as their application in business contexts.
