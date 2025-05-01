Which of the following is a way in which technology has changed the way businesses operate?
A
Eliminating the need for financial statements
B
Making manual bookkeeping mandatory
C
Automating accounting processes through specialized software
D
Reducing the importance of data security
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context of the question: The problem is asking about how technology has impacted business operations, specifically in the realm of accounting and financial processes.
Eliminate incorrect options: Analyze each option to determine its validity. For example, 'Eliminating the need for financial statements' is incorrect because financial statements are still essential for decision-making and compliance.
Evaluate the option 'Making manual bookkeeping mandatory': This is also incorrect because technology has reduced the reliance on manual bookkeeping by introducing automated systems.
Consider the option 'Reducing the importance of data security': This is incorrect because technology has increased the importance of data security due to the rise of digital data storage and cyber threats.
Identify the correct answer: 'Automating accounting processes through specialized software' is correct because technology has enabled businesses to streamline accounting tasks, improve accuracy, and save time through automation.
Watch next
Master Fundamental Qualitative Characteristics with a bite sized video explanation from Brian