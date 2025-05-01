If someone buys a home for $200,000 and makes a 20 percent down payment, that person will have to:
A
Pay $40,000 upfront and finance the remaining $160,000
B
Pay the full $200,000 upfront
C
Pay $20,000 upfront and finance the remaining $180,000
D
Pay $160,000 upfront and finance the remaining $40,000
Verified step by step guidance
Step 1: Understand the concept of a down payment. A down payment is an upfront payment made when purchasing an asset, typically expressed as a percentage of the total purchase price. The remaining amount is financed through a loan or other means.
Step 2: Calculate the down payment amount. Multiply the purchase price of the home ($200,000) by the down payment percentage (20%). Use the formula: Down Payment = Purchase Price × Down Payment Percentage. In MathML:
Step 3: Determine the financed amount. Subtract the down payment amount from the total purchase price. Use the formula: Financed Amount = Purchase Price - Down Payment. In MathML:
Step 4: Compare the calculated values to the options provided in the problem. Match the calculated down payment and financed amount to the correct answer choice.
Step 5: Verify the logic of the answer. Ensure that the down payment and financed amount align with the percentages and total purchase price given in the problem.
