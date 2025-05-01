The percent by which a product's unit selling price exceeds its total unit variable cost is the:
A
Net sales percentage
B
Operating margin
C
Gross profit margin
D
Contribution margin ratio
Understand the concept of Contribution Margin Ratio: It represents the percentage of each sales dollar that contributes to covering fixed costs and generating profit after variable costs are deducted.
Recall the formula for Contribution Margin Ratio: \( \text{Contribution Margin Ratio} = \frac{\text{Contribution Margin}}{\text{Sales}} \times 100 \). Contribution Margin is calculated as \( \text{Sales} - \text{Variable Costs} \).
Identify the key components in the problem: The unit selling price represents the sales revenue per unit, and the total unit variable cost represents the variable cost per unit.
Apply the formula: Subtract the total unit variable cost from the unit selling price to find the Contribution Margin per unit. Then divide this value by the unit selling price and multiply by 100 to express it as a percentage.
Interpret the result: The Contribution Margin Ratio indicates the percent by which the product's unit selling price exceeds its total unit variable cost, aligning with the definition provided in the problem.
