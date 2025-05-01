Why does Mara use her checkbook register to keep track of her ATM withdrawals?
A
Because ATM withdrawals are automatically excluded from her bank statement
B
Because the bank requires her to submit a register for every withdrawal
C
To calculate the interest earned on her checking account
D
To ensure her personal records match the bank statement and to avoid overdrawing her account
1
Understand the purpose of a checkbook register: A checkbook register is a tool used to record all transactions related to a checking account, including deposits, withdrawals, checks written, and ATM transactions.
Recognize the importance of tracking ATM withdrawals: ATM withdrawals are immediate deductions from the account balance, and keeping track of them ensures that the account holder is aware of their current available balance.
Learn why personal records are necessary: Banks provide statements periodically, but they may not reflect real-time transactions. By maintaining a checkbook register, Mara can ensure her personal records align with the bank's statement.
Understand the risk of overdrawing: Without accurate tracking, Mara might spend more than her available balance, leading to overdraft fees or declined transactions. The register helps her avoid this situation.
Connect the reasoning to the correct answer: Mara uses her checkbook register to ensure her personal records match the bank statement and to avoid overdrawing her account, as this provides a clear and accurate picture of her financial activity.
