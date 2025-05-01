At which step in the bank reconciliation process might Joshua first suspect that he has overdrawn his account?
A
When recording outstanding checks that have not yet cleared the bank
B
When comparing his check register balance to the bank statement and noticing a negative balance
C
When adjusting the bank statement for bank service charges
D
When identifying deposits in transit that have not yet appeared on the bank statement
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of bank reconciliation: Bank reconciliation is the process of comparing the bank statement with the company's check register to identify discrepancies and ensure the accuracy of financial records.
Review the check register balance: Joshua should first compare the check register balance to the bank statement balance. This step helps identify whether the account balance is negative, which could indicate an overdraft.
Identify deposits in transit: Deposits in transit are amounts recorded in the check register but not yet reflected in the bank statement. These should be noted to ensure they are accounted for correctly.
Record outstanding checks: Outstanding checks are payments recorded in the check register but not yet cleared by the bank. These should be subtracted from the bank statement balance during reconciliation.
Adjust for bank service charges: Bank service charges are fees deducted by the bank that may not yet be recorded in the check register. These should be accounted for to reconcile the balances accurately.
