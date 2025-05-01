Which of the following is the correct journal entry for Fantastic Tea receiving $3,000 cash from Don Smith in exchange for common stock on December 1?
A
Debit Common Stock $3,000; Credit Cash $3,000
B
Debit Cash $3,000; Credit Common Stock $3,000
C
Debit Accounts Receivable $3,000; Credit Common Stock $3,000
D
Debit Cash $3,000; Credit Revenue $3,000
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the transaction: Fantastic Tea is receiving $3,000 cash from Don Smith in exchange for common stock. This means the company is issuing equity (common stock) and receiving cash, which affects the Cash account and the Common Stock account.
Identify the accounts involved: The Cash account increases because the company is receiving cash, and the Common Stock account increases because equity is being issued.
Determine the type of accounts: Cash is an asset account, and Common Stock is an equity account. An increase in assets is recorded as a debit, and an increase in equity is recorded as a credit.
Apply the journal entry rules: Debit the Cash account for $3,000 to reflect the increase in assets, and credit the Common Stock account for $3,000 to reflect the increase in equity.
Write the journal entry: The correct journal entry is 'Debit Cash $3,000; Credit Common Stock $3,000'. This reflects the receipt of cash and issuance of common stock.
