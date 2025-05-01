A credit is used to record an increase in which of the following types of accounts?
A
Expense accounts
B
Dividend accounts
C
Liability accounts
D
Asset accounts
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of debits and credits in accounting: Debits and credits are the fundamental building blocks of double-entry accounting. A debit increases asset and expense accounts, while a credit increases liability, equity, and revenue accounts.
Identify the account types mentioned in the problem: Expense accounts, Dividend accounts, Liability accounts, and Asset accounts.
Recall the rule for liability accounts: A credit is used to record an increase in liability accounts because liabilities represent obligations owed by the business, and credits increase these obligations.
Compare the other account types: Expense accounts and Dividend accounts are increased by debits, not credits. Asset accounts are also increased by debits, not credits.
Conclude that the correct account type for which a credit records an increase is Liability accounts, as per the rules of double-entry accounting.
Watch next
Master Journal Entries: Debits and Credits with a bite sized video explanation from Brian