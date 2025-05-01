Which of the following is an example of a balanced fund?
A
A bond fund that invests solely in government bonds
B
An equity fund that invests exclusively in common stocks
C
A money market fund that invests only in short-term debt securities
D
A mutual fund that invests in both stocks and bonds to provide a mix of growth and income
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a balanced fund: A balanced fund is a type of mutual fund that invests in a mix of asset classes, typically stocks and bonds, to achieve both growth and income objectives. It aims to balance risk and return by diversifying investments.
Analyze the options provided: Review each option to determine whether it aligns with the definition of a balanced fund. A fund that invests solely in government bonds, common stocks, or short-term debt securities does not meet the criteria for a balanced fund.
Identify the correct option: A mutual fund that invests in both stocks and bonds fits the definition of a balanced fund because it provides a mix of growth (from stocks) and income (from bonds).
Relate the answer to the purpose of balanced funds: Balanced funds are designed for investors seeking moderate risk and a combination of capital appreciation and regular income.
Conclude the reasoning: The correct answer is the option that describes a mutual fund investing in both stocks and bonds, as it aligns with the characteristics of a balanced fund.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Cost Method Investments with a bite sized video explanation from Brian