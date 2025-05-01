Underwriters of an IPO usually do which of the following for the issuing client?
A
Set the company's dividend policy for the first year after the IPO
B
Manage the company's day-to-day operations during the IPO process
C
Act as independent auditors to verify the company's financial statements
D
Purchase the entire issue of shares from the client and resell them to the public
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of underwriters in an IPO (Initial Public Offering). Underwriters are financial intermediaries, typically investment banks, that help companies go public by managing the issuance and sale of shares.
Recognize that underwriters do not set dividend policies, manage day-to-day operations, or act as independent auditors. These tasks are outside the scope of their responsibilities during the IPO process.
Learn that underwriters typically purchase the entire issue of shares from the issuing company at a predetermined price. This process is known as a 'firm commitment' underwriting agreement.
Understand that after purchasing the shares, underwriters resell them to the public, often at a higher price, to ensure the IPO is successful and the company raises the desired capital.
Note that underwriters also provide additional services, such as pricing the shares, marketing the IPO, and ensuring regulatory compliance, but their primary role is to facilitate the sale of shares to the public.
