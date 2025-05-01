Periodic payments on installment notes typically include which of the following components?
A
Only principal
B
Only interest
C
Both principal and interest
D
Service fees only
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of installment notes: Installment notes are a type of loan where the borrower makes periodic payments over time to repay the loan. These payments typically consist of two main components: principal and interest.
Define principal: The principal is the original amount borrowed or the remaining balance of the loan that needs to be repaid. Each payment reduces the principal amount over time.
Define interest: Interest is the cost of borrowing money, calculated as a percentage of the outstanding principal. It compensates the lender for providing the loan.
Explain the structure of periodic payments: Each periodic payment on an installment note includes a portion allocated to reducing the principal and a portion allocated to paying the interest. The proportion of principal and interest changes over time, with more of the payment going toward principal as the loan progresses.
Clarify why service fees are not included: Service fees are separate charges that may be associated with the loan but are not part of the periodic payments. Periodic payments focus solely on repaying the principal and interest.
Watch next
Master Net Sales:Sales Discounts (Gross Method) with a bite sized video explanation from Brian