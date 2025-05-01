Net income appears on the end-of-period spreadsheet in the:
A
Income Statement Debit column
B
Balance Sheet Debit column
C
Income Statement Credit column and Balance Sheet Debit column
D
Income Statement Credit column
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of net income: Net income is the profit earned by a company after deducting all expenses, including taxes, from its total revenue. It is a key figure in financial accounting and appears in both the Income Statement and Balance Sheet.
Review the structure of the Income Statement: The Income Statement summarizes revenues and expenses. Net income is the result of subtracting total expenses from total revenues, and it is recorded in the Credit column because it increases equity (retained earnings).
Examine the Balance Sheet: The Balance Sheet shows the company's financial position, including assets, liabilities, and equity. Net income flows into the equity section as retained earnings, which is recorded in the Debit column to balance the accounting equation.
Understand the relationship between the Income Statement and Balance Sheet: Net income from the Income Statement is transferred to the Balance Sheet under retained earnings, connecting the two financial statements.
Verify the correct placement: Based on accounting principles, net income appears in the Income Statement Credit column (indicating an increase in equity) and the Balance Sheet Debit column (to balance the equation).
Watch next
Master Net Sales:Sales Discounts (Gross Method) with a bite sized video explanation from Brian