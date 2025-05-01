It is only relevant for managerial accounting and not for financial accounting.
B
It eliminates the need for debits in the accounting process.
C
It allows businesses to record transactions that increase liabilities or equity, ensuring accurate double-entry bookkeeping.
D
It is used only to record cash transactions in the accounting system.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of 'credit' in financial accounting: Credit is one side of the double-entry bookkeeping system, which ensures that every transaction is recorded in two accounts—one as a debit and the other as a credit.
Recognize the role of credit in increasing liabilities or equity: In financial accounting, credits are used to record transactions that increase liabilities (e.g., loans payable) or equity (e.g., capital contributions).
Learn why credit is essential for double-entry bookkeeping: Double-entry bookkeeping ensures the accounting equation (Assets = Liabilities + Equity) remains balanced, and credits play a crucial role in this system.
Clarify the misconception about debits and credits: Credits do not eliminate the need for debits; instead, they complement debits to ensure accurate transaction recording.
Understand the scope of credit usage: Credit is not limited to cash transactions; it applies to all types of transactions, including those involving accounts payable, revenue, and equity changes.
