Which of the following best describes the difference between assets and liquid assets?
A
Assets include all resources owned by a company, while liquid assets are those that can be quickly converted to cash without significant loss of value.
B
Assets and liquid assets are interchangeable terms in accounting.
C
Assets refer only to cash held by a company, while liquid assets include inventory and equipment.
D
Liquid assets are long-term investments, whereas assets are only short-term resources.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definition of assets: Assets are all resources owned by a company that have economic value and are expected to provide future benefits. Examples include cash, accounts receivable, inventory, equipment, and property.
Understand the definition of liquid assets: Liquid assets are a subset of assets that can be quickly converted into cash without significant loss of value. Examples include cash, marketable securities, and accounts receivable.
Compare the two terms: Assets encompass all resources owned by a company, while liquid assets specifically refer to those assets that are easily convertible to cash.
Eliminate incorrect options: Review the provided choices and identify any statements that misrepresent the definitions of assets and liquid assets. For example, assets and liquid assets are not interchangeable terms, and liquid assets are not long-term investments.
Select the correct answer: Based on the definitions and comparison, choose the option that accurately describes the difference between assets and liquid assets.
