Which of the following would be considered assets in financial accounting?
A
Accounts Payable
B
Accounts Receivable
C
Inventory
D
Owner's Equity
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the definition of an asset in financial accounting. Assets are resources owned or controlled by a business that are expected to provide future economic benefits.
Step 2: Analyze each term provided in the problem. For example, 'Accounts Payable' represents liabilities, which are obligations the company owes to others, and therefore it is not an asset.
Step 3: Identify 'Accounts Receivable' as an asset because it represents money owed to the company by customers for goods or services provided, which will bring future economic benefits.
Step 4: Recognize 'Inventory' as an asset because it consists of goods available for sale or raw materials used in production, which are expected to generate revenue in the future.
Step 5: Clarify that 'Owner's Equity' is not an asset but rather the residual interest in the assets of the entity after deducting liabilities. It represents the owner's claim on the business, not a resource controlled by the business.
