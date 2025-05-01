Under the doctrine of respondeat superior, for which of the following actions would an employer typically be held responsible?
A
An employee invests in a competitor’s stock using personal funds.
B
An employee negligently causes damage to a client’s property while performing job duties.
C
An employee violates company policy during their lunch break off premises.
D
An employee commits a personal crime unrelated to work while off duty.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of 'respondeat superior,' which is a legal doctrine holding employers responsible for the actions of employees performed within the scope of their employment.
Identify the key requirement for employer liability under this doctrine: the employee's actions must occur while performing job duties and be related to their employment.
Analyze each option provided in the problem to determine whether the employee's actions fall within the scope of their employment and are related to their job duties.
Option 1: Investing in a competitor’s stock using personal funds is unrelated to job duties and does not fall under the scope of employment. The employer would not be held responsible.
Option 2: Negligently causing damage to a client’s property while performing job duties is directly related to the employee's work responsibilities. Under 'respondeat superior,' the employer would typically be held responsible for this action.
