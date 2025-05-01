Which of the following best explains how diversification works in investment portfolios?
A
By spreading investments across different assets, diversification reduces the overall risk of the portfolio.
B
Diversification increases the potential for loss by concentrating investments in a single security.
C
Diversification guarantees higher returns regardless of market conditions.
D
Diversification eliminates all types of investment risk.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of diversification: Diversification is a risk management strategy that involves spreading investments across various financial assets, industries, or other categories to reduce exposure to any single asset or risk.
Analyze the first option: 'By spreading investments across different assets, diversification reduces the overall risk of the portfolio.' This aligns with the definition of diversification, as it reduces the impact of poor performance in one asset by balancing it with others.
Evaluate the second option: 'Diversification increases the potential for loss by concentrating investments in a single security.' This contradicts the principle of diversification, as concentrating investments in a single security increases risk rather than reducing it.
Assess the third option: 'Diversification guarantees higher returns regardless of market conditions.' Diversification does not guarantee higher returns; it aims to reduce risk. Returns depend on market performance and other factors.
Review the fourth option: 'Diversification eliminates all types of investment risk.' Diversification reduces risk but does not eliminate it entirely. Systematic risk, such as market-wide risks, cannot be eliminated through diversification.
